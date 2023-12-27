In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less