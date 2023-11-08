In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less