In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|24.31 PS PS