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HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

KTM 250 Duke vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc411 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
13571455 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc411 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperWet multi plates
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3272,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7362,06,394
RTO
18,62917,012
Insurance
11,91820,187
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6595,235

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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
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