In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|20.21 PS PS