In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|47.4 PS PS