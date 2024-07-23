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KTM 250 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Interceptor 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc647.95 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
13571398 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc647.95 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3273,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7363,32,073
RTO
18,62927,096
Insurance
11,91821,429
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6598,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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