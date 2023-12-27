In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less