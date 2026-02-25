In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Himalayan
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|24.3 bhp PS