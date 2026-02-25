In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm