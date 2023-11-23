In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less