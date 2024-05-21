HT Auto
In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
250 Duke vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Okhi90
BrandKTMOkinawa
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage41.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity248 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
248.8 cc-
Clutch
Assist &amp; Slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Ground Clearance
185 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
13571520 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm900 mm
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock-
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3271,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,86,006
RTO
18,6290
Insurance
11,9186,593
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,139

