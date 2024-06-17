In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
250 Duke vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Racer
|Brand
|KTM
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.