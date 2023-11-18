In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less