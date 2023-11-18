In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less