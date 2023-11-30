Saved Articles

KTM 250 Adventure vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1-
Displacement
248.76 cc312.12 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,59,3062,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,30,0002,42,990
RTO
18,40019,439
Insurance
10,90612,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5735,915

