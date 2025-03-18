In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.12 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS