In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.12 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|30 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS