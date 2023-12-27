In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less