In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.12 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm