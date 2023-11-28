In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less