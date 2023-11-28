Saved Articles

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1-
Displacement
248.76 cc349 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,59,3061,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
2,30,0001,73,562
RTO
18,40013,884
Insurance
10,90611,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5734,278

