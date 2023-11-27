In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 KTM 250 Adventure or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
250 Adventure engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively.
KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours.
The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl.
Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.
