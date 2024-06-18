HT Auto
KTM 250 Adventure vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 KTM 250 Adventure or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
250 Adventure vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 adventure Racer
BrandKTMMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.3 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage38.12 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity248 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1-
Displacement
248.76 cc-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm185 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
177 kg-
Dry Weight
156 kg-
Height
1263 mm-
Saddle Height
855 mm-
Width
900 mm-
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside down Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,59,3062,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,30,0001,92,740
RTO
18,4002,122
Insurance
10,9066,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5734,317

