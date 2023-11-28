In 2024 KTM 250 Adventure or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM 250 Adventure or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less