HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs Yezdi Adventure

KTM 250 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,8292,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,0002,09,900
RTO
19,12016,792
Insurance
12,70910,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8215,099

