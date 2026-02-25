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HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

KTM 250 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.17 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage30.08 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc334 cc
Power31 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
176 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km337.5 km
Max Speed
148 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9250 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Gear6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Chassis
Split-Trellis FrameDouble Cradle
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustableMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Track,StreetRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, LCD-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,45,6482,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,17,4001,95,345
RTO
17,92215,627
Insurance
10,32611,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2794,792

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
Hero Xtreme 250R comes as the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment.
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The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
15 May 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

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Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
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