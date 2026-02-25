In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.08 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS