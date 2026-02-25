hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs R15 V4

KTM 250 Duke vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
250 Duke vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke R15 v4
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 2.17 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage30.08 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc155 cc
Power31 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Disc View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
176 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km495 km
Max Speed
148 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Gear6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Split-Trellis Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustableLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V/ 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Riding Modes
Track,StreetTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch, LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,45,6481,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,17,4001,73,050
RTO
17,92213,844
Insurance
10,32611,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2794,266

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
Hero Xtreme 250R comes as the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter will offer the best value for money
19 Mar 2025
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
15 May 2025
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers