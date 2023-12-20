Saved Articles

KTM 250 Duke vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Displacement
248.8 cc155 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,8292,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,0001,81,700
RTO
19,12014,536
Insurance
12,70911,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8214,470

