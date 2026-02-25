In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
250 Duke vs R15 V4 Comparison