KTM 250 Duke vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multi Plate
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
248.8 cc411 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,8292,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,0002,03,085
RTO
19,12016,777
Insurance
12,70917,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8215,107

