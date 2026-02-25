In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.08 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS