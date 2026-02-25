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KTM 250 Duke vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Meteor 350
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.17 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage30.08 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc349.34 cc
Power31 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Ground Clearance
176 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
148 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9250 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Gear5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Chassis
Split-Trellis Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustableTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Track,Street-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,45,6482,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,17,4001,95,762
RTO
17,92216,191
Insurance
10,32610,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2794,790

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
Hero Xtreme 250R comes as the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter will offer the best value for money
19 Mar 2025
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
15 May 2025
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
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Latest Videos

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Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
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Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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