In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Himalayan
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.08 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS