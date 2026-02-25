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KTM 250 Duke vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Continental gt 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.17 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30.08 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc647.95 cc
Power31 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 l
Ground Clearance
176 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
148 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9250 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI EngineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Gear6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Chassis
Split-Trellis Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustableTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Riding Modes
Track,Street-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, LCD-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,45,6484,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,17,4003,53,105
RTO
17,92228,778
Insurance
10,32621,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2798,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
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Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter will offer the best value for money
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Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
15 May 2025
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Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
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9 Aug 2025
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