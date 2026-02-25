In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.08 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm