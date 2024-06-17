HT Auto
KTM 250 Duke vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 KTM 250 Duke or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.8 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
250 Duke vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Racer
BrandKTMMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.39 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage30.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249.07 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
249.07 cc-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Rear Suspension
Preload adjustable.-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,8292,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,0001,92,740
RTO
19,1202,122
Insurance
12,7096,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8214,317

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 250 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual2.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

