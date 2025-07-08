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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs Adventure [2024]

KTM 200 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Adventure [2024]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power25 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Length
2072 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1357 mm1465 mm
Height
1109 mm-
Saddle Height
822 mm815 mm
Width
831 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
72 mm-
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6382,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,98,111
RTO
16,37415,848
Insurance
10,20912,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8284,857

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
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