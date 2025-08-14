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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

KTM 200 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power25 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Length
2072 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1403 mm
Height
1109 mm-
Saddle Height
822 mm800 mm
Width
831 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm65 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6382,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,95,345
RTO
16,37415,627
Insurance
10,20911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8284,792

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs RC 200
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
13 Mar 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy at just 2.03 lakh, Here are the five key updates given to the bike
4 Oct 2024
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
KTM 200 Duke now uses suspension, brakes and alloys from the 390 Duke.
2026 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.94 lakh
24 Feb 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

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Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
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