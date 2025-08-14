In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|200 duke
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|25 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS