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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs Roadster

KTM 200 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Roadster
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power25 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Speedometer View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Length
2072 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1440 mm
Height
1109 mm-
Saddle Height
822 mm795 mm
Width
831 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
140 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
49 mm65 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableDual shocks
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6382,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,93,565
RTO
16,37415,485
Insurance
10,20911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8284,750

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs RC 200
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
13 Mar 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy at just 2.03 lakh, Here are the five key updates given to the bike
4 Oct 2024
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
KTM 200 Duke now uses suspension, brakes and alloys from the 390 Duke.
2026 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.94 lakh
24 Feb 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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