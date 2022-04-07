HT Auto
200 Duke vs YZF R15 V3

KTM 200 Duke vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.83 PS @ 10,000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital IgnitionTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:111.6:1
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6131,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,6061,56,700
RTO
14,84813,066
Insurance
10,15910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5263,919

