KTM 200 Duke vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 KTM 200 Duke or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
200 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,25,0351,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,4211,42,800
RTO
19,34211,794
Insurance
12,27213,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8363,603

