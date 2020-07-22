Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|25.83 PS @ 10,000 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|49 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|19.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|-
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi-Disc
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|72 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,10,613
|₹1,68,394
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,85,606
|₹1,48,779
|RTO
|₹14,848
|₹11,902
|Insurance
|₹10,159
|₹7,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,526
|₹3,619