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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs SXL 150

KTM 200 Duke vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
200 Duke vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Sxl 150
BrandKTMVespa
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc149.5 cc
Power25 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Length
2072 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1290 mm
Height
1109 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
822 mm770 mm
Width
831 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
140 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6381,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,50,554
RTO
16,37412,044
Insurance
10,2094,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8283,587

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
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The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
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