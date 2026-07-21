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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs Hunter 350

KTM 200 Duke vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Hunter 350
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc349 cc
Power25 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13 L
Length
2072 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1370 mm
Height
1109 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
822 mm790 mm
Width
831 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
140 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6381,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,37,640
RTO
16,37411,541
Insurance
10,20910,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8283,429

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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