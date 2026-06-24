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KTM 200 Duke vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
200 Duke vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Himalayan
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power25 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

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Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2072 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1465 mm
Height
1109 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
822 mm800 mm
Width
831 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm86 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6382,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0552,15,900
RTO
16,37417,772
Insurance
10,20920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8285,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
13 Mar 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy at just 2.03 lakh, Here are the five key updates given to the bike
4 Oct 2024
KTM 200 Duke now uses suspension, brakes and alloys from the 390 Duke.
2026 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.94 lakh
24 Feb 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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15 Nov 2024
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