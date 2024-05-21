HT Auto
In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.2 Nm. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
200 Duke vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Okhi90
BrandKTMOkinawa
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage33.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity200 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Power
25 PS-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
200 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L-
Length
2072 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1520 mm
Height
1109 mm1160 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg-
Saddle Height
822 mm900 mm
Width
831 mm710 mm
Chassis
Split-Trellis frame (Tubular)-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No40 L
Mobile Application
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Rider Aids - SuperMoto ABS, Array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors, Aluminum swingarm; underbelly exhaustE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/8Ah3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,4161,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,96,6851,86,006
RTO
15,7340
Insurance
11,9976,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8234,139
Expert Rating
-

