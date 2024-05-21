In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.2 Nm. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
200 Duke vs Okhi90 Comparison