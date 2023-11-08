In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 200 Duke Price starts at 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less