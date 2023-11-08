In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less