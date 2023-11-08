Saved Articles

KTM 200 Duke vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 KTM 200 Duke or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
200 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,25,0351,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,4211,70,263
RTO
19,3422,122
Insurance
12,2724,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8363,810

    Latest News

    The 990 Duke takes design inspiration from other other Duke models that are in the lineup.
    EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke makes global debut, will rival litre class motorcycles. Check details
    8 Nov 2023
    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    19 Aug 2020
     