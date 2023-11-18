In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less