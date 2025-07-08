In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS