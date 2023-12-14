In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
