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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc334 cc
Power14.5 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L12.5 L
Length
1993 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Height
1083 mm-
Kerb Weight
159 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm800 mm
Width
789 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3502,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,95,345
RTO
15,02015,627
Insurance
6,30011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3494,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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