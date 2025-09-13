In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Roadster
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS