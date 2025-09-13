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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Roadster

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Roadster
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc334 cc
Power14.5 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Disc View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L12.5 L
Length
1993 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm171 mm
Height
1083 mm-
Kerb Weight
159 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm795 mm
Width
789 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
47.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockDual shocks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3502,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,93,565
RTO
15,02015,485
Insurance
6,30011,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3494,750

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Latest Videos

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