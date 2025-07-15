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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs FZ-X

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Fz-x
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power14.5 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L10 L
Length
1993 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Height
1083 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm810 mm
Width
789 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3501,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,19,194
RTO
15,02011,036
Insurance
6,3009,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3492,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
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The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe
24 Nov 2022
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared
23 Feb 2023
The KTM 125 Duke shares its underpinnings with the RC 125.
KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 discontinued in India
2 Apr 2025
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
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Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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