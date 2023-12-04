In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less