In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 KTM 125 Duke or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
125 Duke engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less