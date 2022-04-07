|Max Power
|14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|47.2 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi-Disc
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,92,224
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,515
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹13,641
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹8,068
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,131
|₹2,739