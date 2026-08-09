In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|KTM
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46.92 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS